iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) COO Sells $250,000.00 in Stock

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) COO Douglas Devine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Douglas Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

On Thursday, July 7th, Douglas Devine sold 10,109 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,154,649.98.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Douglas Devine sold 1,239 shares of iRhythm Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total value of $134,927.10.

iRhythm Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $125.28 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.62 and its 200-day moving average is $138.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.52 and a 12-month high of $169.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.51 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 38.95% and a negative net margin of 36.15%. iRhythm Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IRTC. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $658,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 508,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,786,000 after buying an additional 15,996 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $4,107,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in iRhythm Technologies by 777.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 877,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,214,000 after buying an additional 777,000 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $200.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.27.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.