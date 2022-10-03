iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Given New $3.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

iPower Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IPW opened at $0.67 on Thursday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional Trading of iPower

About iPower

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPW. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iPower by 409.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 284,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

