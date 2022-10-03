iPower (NASDAQ:IPW) Given New $3.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

iPower (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by DA Davidson to $3.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
iPower Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IPW opened at $0.67 on Thursday. iPower has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 million, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Institutional Trading of iPower
About iPower
iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iPower (IPW)
- Archer Daniels Midland: Dividend Hero With 49 Years Of Increases
- Will Fully Autonomous Tractors Make Deere the Tesla of Farming?
- Magna International is Your Auto and EV One-Stop Shop Stock
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
Receive News & Ratings for iPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.