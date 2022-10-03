iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW) Short Interest Up 11.0% in September

iPower Inc. (NASDAQ:IPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the August 31st total of 152,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.6 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iPower in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of iPower to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iPower

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IPW. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iPower during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iPower in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iPower by 409.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 353,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 284,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

iPower Stock Up 3.5 %

About iPower

Shares of NASDAQ IPW traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $0.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,615. iPower has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $18.40 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.14.

iPower Inc engages in the online retail of hydroponics equipment in the United States. It offers various products, including advanced indoor and greenhouse grow-light systems, ventilation systems, activated carbon filters, nutrients, growing media, hydroponic water-resistant grow tents, trimming machines, pumps, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products under the iPower and Simple Deluxe brands through its Zenhydro.com website and various third-party e-commerce channels.

