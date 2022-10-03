IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT) Short Interest Up 13.6% in September

IO Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a growth of 13.6% from the August 31st total of 8,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 40,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IO Biotech

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in shares of IO Biotech during the fourth quarter worth about $7,171,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,114,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in IO Biotech in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 53.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IO Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of IOBT stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.71. 1,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,973. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. IO Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $17.88.

IO Biotech Company Profile

IO Biotech ( NASDAQ:IOBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.01. Equities research analysts forecast that IO Biotech will post -2 EPS for the current year.

IO Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating cancer therapies based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive proteins, such as Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 2 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 1 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer.

