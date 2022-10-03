Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Applied Genetic Technologies (AGTC)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Applied Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ: AGTC) recently:

10/2/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $10.00 to $3.00.

9/30/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $24.00 to $16.00.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies was downgraded by analysts at BTIG Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/28/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $3.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/16/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

9/8/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/31/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/23/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/15/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

8/7/2022 – Applied Genetic Technologies is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Applied Genetic Technologies stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 795,655. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.72. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.39. Applied Genetic Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Genetic Technologies

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in Applied Genetic Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 248,819 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after buying an additional 244,895 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 330,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 93,952 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Applied Genetic Technologies by 157.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 305,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 186,900 shares during the period. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase I/II clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase I/II clinical trials.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Genetic Technologies Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.