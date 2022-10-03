Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Vintage Wine Estates (VWE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ: VWE) recently:

9/16/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $9.00 to $5.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

9/15/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $13.00 to $9.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc. to $7.50.

9/14/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates was downgraded by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $12.00.

9/14/2022 – Vintage Wine Estates was downgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $5.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $15.00.

Shares of Vintage Wine Estates stock traded up 0.15 on Monday, hitting 2.92. The company had a trading volume of 451,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.14 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.61. Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. has a twelve month low of 2.68 and a twelve month high of 12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of 5.48 and a 200-day moving average of 7.73.

Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported 0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.08 by 0.09. Vintage Wine Estates had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. Research analysts predict that Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vintage Wine Estates by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 51,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Vintage Wine Estates during the fourth quarter worth about $2,069,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 46.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

