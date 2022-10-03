Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 71,592 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,367,000 after buying an additional 42,119 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.5% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 63,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 4,397 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $57.83 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.09.

