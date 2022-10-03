Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Position Raised by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.2% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 28,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 63,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,376,000 after buying an additional 10,962 shares in the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 136,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,238,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

RSP opened at $127.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $127.08 and a 12-month high of $164.90.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.