Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Shares Sold by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA trimmed its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 146,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,944 shares during the quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Get Invesco Senior Loan ETF alerts:

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BKLN stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $20.36. 70,789 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,057,501. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.08. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Senior Loan ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.