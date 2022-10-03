Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Round Rock Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Round Rock Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,920 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 9.0% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter valued at $45,000. 41.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $268.81 on Monday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $267.10 and a twelve month high of $408.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $304.46 and a 200 day moving average of $309.87.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.519 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.