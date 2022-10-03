Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Sold by McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC

McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,813 shares during the quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BSCM. Retirement Solution Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Solution Inc. now owns 119,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.21 and a 200-day moving average of $21.22. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $21.16 and a 52 week high of $21.58.

