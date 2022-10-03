Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) Short Interest Update

Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 106,800 shares, an increase of 10.2% from the August 31st total of 96,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Intevac Stock Performance

IVAC traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,991. Intevac has a 52 week low of $3.93 and a 52 week high of $5.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $118.04 million, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Intevac alerts:

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Intevac had a net margin of 64.27% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Intevac will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intevac

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVAC. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Intevac by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,266,620 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $10,970,000 after buying an additional 362,884 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Intevac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,116,000 after buying an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Westerly Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intevac by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 690,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,692,000 after buying an additional 103,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in Intevac by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 220,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Intevac by 1,365.1% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Intevac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems primarily in the United States and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intevac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intevac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.