International Paper (NYSE:IP) PT Lowered to $40.00 at Truist Financial

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of International Paper from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.78.

International Paper Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $31.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.90. International Paper has a one year low of $31.13 and a one year high of $56.57.

International Paper Announces Dividend

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. International Paper had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is 38.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of International Paper

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in International Paper by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 313,658 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 42,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,743,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 219,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after acquiring an additional 17,559 shares during the last quarter. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 3,272.4% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 686,951 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,273,000 after acquiring an additional 666,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

