International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

International Media Acquisition Stock Performance

IMAQR traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $0.07. 108 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.07. International Media Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.04 and a 52 week high of $0.45.

