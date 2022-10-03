Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Downgraded by CIBC to Neutral

Interfor (OTCMKTS:IFSPF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at CIBC from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IFSPF. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Interfor from C$50.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th.

Get Interfor alerts:

Interfor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $17.63. The company had a trading volume of 81,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,684. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.64. Interfor has a one year low of $16.68 and a one year high of $35.73.

About Interfor

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Interfor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interfor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.