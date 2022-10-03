Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,471 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $2,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4,248.4% during the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

COMT traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.67. 1,003 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,059. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.19 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.