Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Takes $43,000 Position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 18,846 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 389.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,577,822 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,418 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,697,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,316 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,692,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,435,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,679,000 after purchasing an additional 502,830 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of MFG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,315,446. The firm has a market cap of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.57. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

A number of analysts have commented on MFG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

