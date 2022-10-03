Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 44,723 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 579,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,723 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 3.8% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $19,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,346,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,998,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750,930 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,749,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,841,000 after buying an additional 5,517,798 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 21,733,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,950,000 after buying an additional 1,170,152 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3,874.6% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,496,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,383,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,898,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,450,000 after buying an additional 567,522 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

SPTL stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $29.93. The company had a trading volume of 27,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,533. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.50. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.95.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

