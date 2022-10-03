Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Sells 1,035 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC reduced its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 154,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up 1.6% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $7,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 44,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 390,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,722,000 after buying an additional 19,339 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 44,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,367,000.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,225,922. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.71. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $66.55.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.