Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,073 shares during the period. iShares Global Tech ETF makes up about 2.5% of Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.40% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $12,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 5,926.3% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,899,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,867,907 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Tech ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,759,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,291,000 after acquiring an additional 387,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 215.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 472,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,924,000 after acquiring an additional 323,239 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $12,026,000.

NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $0.54 on Monday, reaching $42.72. 527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 528,731. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.16. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $42.17 and a 12 month high of $65.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

