Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Invests $394,000 in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 30,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 11,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

PZA stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.17. The company had a trading volume of 5,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,121. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.06 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.72.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.