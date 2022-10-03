Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Increases Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Get Rating) by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,379 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC owned 0.06% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $3,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $91.85. The stock had a trading volume of 767 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,236. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 52-week low of $90.84 and a 52-week high of $138.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $106.48.

