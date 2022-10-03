Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC Has $574,000 Stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC decreased its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,761 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 11,336 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.93% of the company’s stock.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

GSG stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.08. The company had a trading volume of 2,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,001. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 1 year low of $15.65 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.13.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

