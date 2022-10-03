Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Raised by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 526,047 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,959 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.0% of Grimes & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $19,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after buying an additional 26,944 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 4.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after buying an additional 10,188 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 2.5% in the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $45.00 target price on Intel in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Intel to $23.00 in a research report on Friday. Wedbush dropped their target price on Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.56.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $1.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.88. The stock had a trading volume of 761,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,492,359. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.48. The company has a market cap of $110.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

