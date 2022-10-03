Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Inspired Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 263,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 130.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 18.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of INSE traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.83. 124,544 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,827. Inspired Entertainment has a one year low of $7.49 and a one year high of $15.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day moving average of $10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 1.54.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspired Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.