Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Short Interest Update

Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 504,200 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the August 31st total of 602,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 278,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have weighed in on INSE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspired Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
Institutional Trading of Inspired Entertainment
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment by 63.3% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 263,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 102,132 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 183.7% in the second quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 37,483 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 221.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 267,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,306,000 after buying an additional 184,648 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 130.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 143,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 81,028 shares during the period. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 18.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 258,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.2 %
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 11.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.18%. The business had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.83 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspired Entertainment Company Profile
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a business-to-business gaming technology company, supplies content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inspired Entertainment (INSE)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.