Insider Selling: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Director Sells 3,428 Shares of Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.00, for a total transaction of $2,392,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,762. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Monday, October 3rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 3,612 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.00, for a total transaction of $2,593,416.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $46.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $735.13. 1,443,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712,959. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $637.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $643.20. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The stock has a market cap of $80.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.16.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.24. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $27.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 36.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to $655.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $796.00 to $970.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $536.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $735.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $753.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% in the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 35.0% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 10,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

