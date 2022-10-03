Insider Buying: Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE) Insider Acquires £50,250 in Stock

Sirius Real Estate Limited (LON:SRE – Get Rating) insider Daniel (Danny) John Kitchen acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 67 ($0.81) per share, with a total value of £50,250 ($60,717.74).

Sirius Real Estate stock opened at GBX 70.70 ($0.85) on Monday. Sirius Real Estate Limited has a 1 year low of GBX 64.20 ($0.78) and a 1 year high of GBX 145.30 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 100.76. The company has a market cap of £824.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Sirius Real Estate from GBX 142 ($1.72) to GBX 150 ($1.81) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Sirius is a property company listed on the main market and premium segment of the London Stock Exchange and the main board of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. It is a leading operator of branded business parks providing conventional space and flexible workspace in Germany. The Company’s core strategy is the acquisition of business parks at attractive yields, the integration of these business parks into its network of sites under the Company’s own name as well as offering a range of branded products within those sites, and the reconfiguration and upgrade of existing and vacant space to appeal to the local market, through intensive asset management and investment.

