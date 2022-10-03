Insider Buying: Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A) Insider Purchases 23 Shares of Stock

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRK-A – Get Rating) insider Gregory Abel bought 23 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $408,005.87 per share, for a total transaction of $9,384,135.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,585,015.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Berkshire Hathaway Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BRK-A traded down $230.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $406,470.00. 2,737 shares of the company traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $430,846.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $455,971.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Edward Jones upgraded Berkshire Hathaway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. It provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. The company also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

