Insider Buying: Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU) Insider Acquires 250,000 Shares of Stock

Antilles Gold Limited (ASX:AAU – Get Rating) insider Brian Johnson bought 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$12,000.00 ($8,391.61).

Brian Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Brian Johnson bought 200,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$10,600.00 ($7,412.59).

On Tuesday, August 9th, Brian Johnson bought 100,000 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$5,300.00 ($3,706.29).

On Monday, August 1st, Brian Johnson acquired 3,764 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$191.96 ($134.24).

On Tuesday, July 26th, Brian Johnson acquired 13,038 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$782.28 ($547.05).

On Wednesday, July 20th, Brian Johnson acquired 116,162 shares of Antilles Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of A$6,969.72 ($4,873.93).

Antilles Gold Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

About Antilles Gold

Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties. Its flagship project is the La Demajagua gold/silver project located on the Isle of Youth, Cubal. The company was formerly known as PanTerra Gold Limited and changed its name to Antilles Gold Limited in November 2020.

