Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.9 days.

Inpex Stock Down 1.6 %

Inpex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Inpex has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

