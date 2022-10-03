Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 982,100 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the August 31st total of 868,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 288.9 days.
Inpex Stock Down 1.6 %
Inpex stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $9.28. 4,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33. Inpex has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $13.40.
Inpex Company Profile
