Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY) Upgraded at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Impala Platinum (OTCMKTS:IMPUY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Impala Platinum Price Performance

IMPUY opened at $9.23 on Friday. Impala Platinum has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $19.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.96.

Impala Platinum Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.4471 dividend. This is a boost from Impala Platinum’s previous dividend of $0.25. This represents a yield of 6.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Impala Platinum Company Profile

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited engages in mining, processing, refining, and marketing platinum group metals (PGMs). The company produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as chrome. It has operations on the PGM-bearing ore bodies, including the Bushveld Complex located in South Africa; and the Great Dyke situated in Zimbabwe.

