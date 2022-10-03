ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 88,600 shares, a decline of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 109,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:IPA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.99. 6,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,227. The stock has a market cap of $99.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.75 and a beta of 0.24. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $6.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 37.89% and a negative net margin of 117.11%. The business had revenue of $4.14 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile
ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in antibody production and provision of related services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers a range of antibodies, enzymes, enzyme activity assays, arthritis animal products, proteins, deiminated proteins, organoid growth factors, and hybridoma products for research purposes.
