ImageCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $724.00 (IMG)

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 20% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $10,482.87 and $724.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded 59.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006146 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010750 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000052 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069877 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10682549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin’s total supply is 13,168,820 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here. ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com.

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ImageCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

