IFP Advisors Inc Trims Stock Position in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 96.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,605 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,255.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JLL traded up $7.78 on Monday, reaching $158.85. The stock had a trading volume of 5,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,569. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 12-month low of $147.23 and a 12-month high of $275.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $173.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.46.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by $0.38. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JLL has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $287.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.50.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

