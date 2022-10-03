IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,130,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 31st total of 1,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 558,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,243,000 after purchasing an additional 934,829 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $494,883,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,646,000 after purchasing an additional 382,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,795,000 after purchasing an additional 346,118 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded up $11.87 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $337.67. 12,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 597,634. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories has a 52-week low of $318.50 and a 52-week high of $672.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.28.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

