Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 20000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$2.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.00.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. The company offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology. It serves the accounting, education professional, financial, legal, medical, real estate, and resource industries in the United States and Mexico. Identillect Technologies Corp.
