Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Price Target Lowered to $2.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $2.50 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on HYFM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Hydrofarm Holdings Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Hydrofarm Holdings Group to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.00.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ:HYFM opened at $1.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.48 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $45.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO William Douglas Toler purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.73 per share, with a total value of $93,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,607,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,995,583.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group by 2,054.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 6,881 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

Featured Articles

