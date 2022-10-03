HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.
HUTCHMED Stock Performance
HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $36.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On HUTCHMED
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HUTCHMED (HCM)
- EV Battery Maker Freyr Set For Major Global Expansion
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.