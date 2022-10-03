HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCMGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the August 31st total of 2,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 350,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

HUTCHMED stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 444,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,485. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. HUTCHMED has a 12 month low of $8.37 and a 12 month high of $36.81.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HCM shares. StockNews.com upgraded HUTCHMED from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on HUTCHMED from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in HUTCHMED in the 1st quarter worth $1,222,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in HUTCHMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,054,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,923,000 after purchasing an additional 128,422 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in HUTCHMED by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in HUTCHMED by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 356,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,748,000 after buying an additional 32,279 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 365,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.37% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

