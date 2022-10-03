Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM) Short Interest Down 12.7% in September

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,500 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the August 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HBANM traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $23.00. 42,662 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,142. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.11. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $26.82.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.3563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

