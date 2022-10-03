Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Trinity Financial Advisors LLC

Trinity Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,965 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares accounts for about 0.2% of Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of HBAN stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $13.48. 302,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,461,088. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.44. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Gary Torgow purchased 19,382 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

