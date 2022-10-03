Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.
About Huhtamäki Oyj
