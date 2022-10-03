Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Short Interest Update

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 224,300 shares, a drop of 7.8% from the August 31st total of 243,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Huhtamäki Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $36.95. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 52-week low of $36.95 and a 52-week high of $36.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average of $42.43.

About Huhtamäki Oyj

Huhtamäki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Findland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

