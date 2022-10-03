Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY) Lowered to “Reduce” at Baader Bank

Baader Bank downgraded shares of Hugo Boss (OTCMKTS:BOSSY – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BOSSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Hugo Boss from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hugo Boss from €59.00 ($60.20) to €64.50 ($65.82) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Hugo Boss from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Price Performance

OTCMKTS BOSSY opened at $9.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day moving average is $10.92. Hugo Boss has a one year low of $9.07 and a one year high of $13.57.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss ( OTCMKTS:BOSSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $935.46 million for the quarter. Hugo Boss had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 6.21%. Equities analysts anticipate that Hugo Boss will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.