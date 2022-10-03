Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.
Shares of HSON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.00.
Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.
