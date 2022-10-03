Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON) Short Interest Update

Hudson Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSON – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a decline of 19.1% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hudson Global in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Hudson Global Stock Performance

Shares of HSON traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.62. The company had a trading volume of 7,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,103. The company has a market capitalization of $94.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.27. Hudson Global has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $44.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Global

Hudson Global Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Hudson Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Global by 241.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hudson Global by 31.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Hudson Global by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudson Global, Inc provides talent solutions for mid-to-large-cap multinational companies and government agencies under the Hudson RPO brand in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) services, such as complete recruitment outsourcing, project-based outsourcing, contingent workforce solutions, and recruitment consulting for clients' permanent staff hires; and RPO contracting services, including outsourced professional contract staffing and managed services.

