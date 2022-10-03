Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Trading Up 9.7%

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Get Rating) (TSE:HBM) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.42 and last traded at $4.42. 182,949 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,420,204 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.03.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HBM. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.28.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average is $5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.008 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a yield of 0.3%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -6.06%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. L1 Capital Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. L1 Capital Pty Ltd now owns 11,309,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $103,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,887 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 118.8% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,717,684 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,834 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 71.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,968,111 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $23,300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,955 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 63.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,001,715 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after acquiring an additional 775,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $4,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

