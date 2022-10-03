Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

HUBG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Hub Group had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 6.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hub Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 2,279.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

