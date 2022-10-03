Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Morgan Stanley

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Morgan Stanley from $92.00 to $83.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also issued reports on HUBG. StockNews.com lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Hub Group from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Hub Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.
Hub Group Trading Up 1.1 %
HUBG traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $69.72. 4,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,499. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $60.81 and a 52 week high of $89.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Hub Group
In other Hub Group news, COO Phillip D. Yeager bought 28,339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Phillip D. Yeager purchased 28,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,975,311.61. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,975,311.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Yablon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,132 shares in the company, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801. Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 2nd quarter worth $749,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hub Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Hub Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Hub Group by 2,279.9% during the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 81,488 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,781,000 after purchasing an additional 78,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $256,000. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
