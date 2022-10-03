Howland Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 329,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the quarter. CarMax makes up 1.8% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KMX. Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in CarMax in the first quarter valued at $147,235,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 10.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,933,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,417,000 after acquiring an additional 917,939 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 19.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,911,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,884,000 after acquiring an additional 816,847 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in CarMax by 29.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the period. Finally, Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 2,306,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,327,000 after acquiring an additional 460,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

CarMax stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $67.64. 17,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,529. The company has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.30. CarMax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.60 and a 1 year high of $155.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.75.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $8.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 14.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other CarMax news, EVP Diane L. Cafritz sold 15,555 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.75, for a total value of $1,473,836.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,613. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mohammad Shamim sold 3,456 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total value of $324,552.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,496.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KMX has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $146.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on CarMax from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on CarMax from $105.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CarMax from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on CarMax from $108.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

