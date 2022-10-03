Howland Capital Management LLC Invests $1.16 Million in Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN)

Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,161,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FUN. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cedar Fair by 34.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FUN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Cedar Fair from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Cedar Fair from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com cut Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded Cedar Fair from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cedar Fair from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Cedar Fair Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FUN traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,670. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.25. Cedar Fair, L.P. has a 52-week low of $37.78 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $509.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.50 million. Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 4.85%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cedar Fair, L.P. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 82.76%.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.