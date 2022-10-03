Howland Capital Management LLC Has $9.58 Million Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Howland Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $9,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Paychex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PAYX. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paychex Price Performance

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,860,583.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 30,866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $3,584,468.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,990,780.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total transaction of $474,214.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,583.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 90,837 shares of company stock worth $10,539,336 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.60. 7,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,829,808. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $141.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.05.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.60%.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

See Also

