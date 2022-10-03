Howland Capital Management LLC Has $22.08 Million Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Howland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,695 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories makes up approximately 1.4% of Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $22,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 529.0% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of IDXX traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $330.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,634. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $364.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $399.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.61. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.50 and a 52 week high of $672.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.47% and a net margin of 20.07%. The firm had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.