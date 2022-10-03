Howland Capital Management LLC Has $1.79 Million Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 158.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,254 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 2.3% during the second quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 12,257 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,026,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 76,107 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 84,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $20,882,000 after purchasing an additional 5,115 shares during the period. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,355,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total transaction of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,824,109.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.6 %

A number of analysts have commented on MCD shares. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

MCD traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $234.42. 28,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,978. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $256.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.47 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.98%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.